Good news for commuters: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., travel time to cut by...; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details

The new Vande Bharat Express connecting Ernakulam and Bengaluru will begin service on November 7. The semi-high-speed train reduces travel time to 7 hours and 40 minutes, offering premium services with modern coaches. It will operate six days a week with key stops including Coimbatore and Palakkad.

Indian Railways is undergoing a rapid transformation, with modern trains and upgraded routes enhancing the travel experience across the country. A significant step forward in this modernisation is the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train designed to offer faster, more efficient, and comfortable intercity travel. Kerala is set to benefit from this innovation with the launch of its third Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Ernakulam in Kerala with Bengaluru in Karnataka.

This new route, scheduled to begin on November 7, will further enhance connectivity between the two states while offering passengers a premium travel experience. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26651/26652) will run through major cities like Coimbatore, Palakkad, Tiruppur, and Erode, cutting down the travel time significantly. The train will travel at speeds of up to 160 kmph, completing the journey in just 7 hours and 40 minutes.

Key Details of the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

The train will operate six days a week, with services suspended on Wednesdays for maintenance. The route will provide a seamless travel experience with eight modern coaches, including 7 air-conditioned chair cars and 1 executive chair car. These advanced coaches are designed to offer enhanced comfort, quick boarding, and smooth travel, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable journey.

Stops Along the Route

The train will stop at several important stations en route, including:

Thrissur

Palakkad

Coimbatore

Tiruppur

Erode

Salem

Krishnarajapuram

These strategically located stops will not only reduce travel time but also cater to passengers travelling to and from key cities along the way.

Schedule and Timings

The new Vande Bharat Express will run as follows:

Train No. 26651 (Bengaluru to Ernakulam)

Departure: 5:10 AM from KSR Bengaluru

Arrival: 1:50 PM at Ernakulam

Train No. 26652 (Ernakulam to Bengaluru)

Departure: 2:20 PM from Ernakulam

Arrival: 11:00 PM at KSR Bengaluru

These timings have been optimised to provide a convenient and efficient travel experience for commuters.

The Bigger Picture: Vande Bharat’s Impact in Kerala

This new addition is part of the broader effort to modernise Kerala’s railway network. Kerala already boasts two operational Vande Bharat trains that have drastically reduced travel times between key cities. The Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod and Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru services have been well received for their punctuality and upgraded amenities, setting a high bar for the new Ernakulam-Bengaluru service.

As Indian Railways continues to expand the reach of the Vande Bharat Express, these trains are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting tourism, facilitating faster business travel, and enhancing overall passenger comfort across the country. With the launch of this new route, Kerala’s rail network is all set for a significant upgrade, ushering in a new era of faster, more reliable, and more comfortable train travel.