Good news for Bihar, residents to get four new Amrit Bharat trains, railway lines, upgradation to Karpoorigram Station: Check route, connectivity here

New additional train services, major railway projects, and technology parks are set to boost Bihar's connectivity and infrastructure ahead of the 2025 elections.

Ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that four new Amrit Bharat trains will be launched very soon from various cities of the country, including Delhi, to the state. The minister said Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned in this year’s Union Budget for strengthening rail infrastructure in Bihar. “Since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has increased Bihar's railway budget by 9 times and taken it to Rs 10000 crores,” he said. He shared multiple infrastructure and service developments aimed at enhancing connectivity across the state and linking it to key regions nationwide.

New Amrit Bharat trains connecting Bihar with key cities across India:

Amrit Bharat Express between Patna and Delhi: The new train will run daily to connect Patna and Delhi corridor.

Amrit Bharat Express between Darbhanga to Lucknow: It will offer weekly service from Darbhanga to Lucknow

Amrit Bharat Express between Malda to Lucknow: The train will run weekly, strengthening the connection between Malda and Lucknow.

Amrit Bharat Express train from Saharsa to Amritsar: It will enhance connectivity to Punjab

Amrit Bharat Express train Jogbani to Erode (Tamil Nadu): A new daily express will connect Bihar to South India.

What are new railway projects in Bihar?

The minister also announced several major infrastructure and technology projects for Bihar.

Bhagalpur-Jamalpur third rail line, spanning 53 km, is to be built with an estimated cost of Rs 1,156 crore.

Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya doubling project spanning 104 km, with an estimated budget of Rs 2,017 crore.

Rampurhat-Bhagalpur doubling project, spanning 177 km, with an estimated budget of Rs 3,000 crore.

Upgradation of Karpoorigam station

The Union Minister laid the foundation stone for station redevelopment works worth Rs 3.30 crore at Karpoorigram station. The upgrades include the modernisation of the station building, waiting rooms, toilets, a digital information system, drinking water facilities, ramps for differently-abled persons, and other passenger amenities. He also inaugurated several newly constructed passenger facilities at the station.

Inauguration of Software Technology Parks



The Union minister also announced the inauguration of two new Software Technology Parks of India (STPIs). These are STPI Patna (Patliputra new building) at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore and STPI Darbhanga at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. "Software Technology Park of India (STPI) is an outstanding facility that has been built in India to bring industry to Patna,” he said.



(With inputs from ANI)