Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath puja, the Union government has given a big ‘gift’ to the people of Bihar. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath puja, the Union government has given a big ‘gift’ to the people of Bihar. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing, bringing new additions to the fleet. This is also crucial as Bihar is going for state elections in October-November.

The three new Amrit Bharat Express are:

  • Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express
  • Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express
  • Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express. 

These trains will connect 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people. 

Bihar railways has seen a significant development in recent years. Currently, 28 Vande Bharat services are operating in Bihar, connecting 25 districts with 42 stoppages. The Railway Minister also said that the Amrit Bharat project will ensure that 28 districts will be covered, with 62 unique stoppages. Additionally a service of the Namo Bharat train has also been inaugurated in Bihar.

He added, “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, several new trains are being introduced for Bihar. Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express, and four new passenger trains."

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Bihar used to have a railway budget of only Rs 1000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore. The railway is fully electrified, 1899 KM of new tracks were laid, and several other projects are underway."

 "Last year, during Chhath and Diwali, a record number of over 7,500 special trains were run. This time, arrangements have been made for more than 12,500 special trains”, he said.

(with agency inputs)

 

 

 

