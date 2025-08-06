Twitter
Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

After Mira Murati, ex-CTO of OpenAI rejects Meta's 1 billion USD offer, Mark Zuckerberg takes BIG step, launches full-scale..

Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, Apple takes big step, has this ChatGPT connection

Uttarakhand schools to remain shut in these districts till... amid heavy rainfall, IMD issues red alert

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi

Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna jumped at opportunity to..., worked for...

Schengen BIG update for Indians, new visa rules introduced for this country, check documents that will be considered

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, and...

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Meet Kishore's granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works..

After Mira Murati, ex-CTO of OpenAI rejects Meta's 1 billion USD offer, Mark Zuckerberg takes BIG step, launches full-scale..

After Mira Murati, ex-CTO of OpenAI rejects Meta's 1 billion USD offer, Mark...

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to build a 1.5-km underground road at Hebbal junction to decongest traffic. The project, pending cabinet approval, aims to reduce traffic snarls and improve connectivity. Here's what we know so far.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Bengaluru is notorious for its traffic congestion, especially at Hebbal junction experiences severe congestion, particularly during peak hours. The opening of the Kempegowda International Airport has significantly affected traffic volume on the flyover. Though construction work is ongoing on additional loops to the flyover and metro lines in the vicinity, the government official is planning to construct an underground road at Hebbal, connecting Esteem Mall to the Veterinary College to further ease congestion.

Deputy CM announces new underpass to decongest Hebbal junction

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar recently announced plans for a 1.5-km underground road at Hebbal junction to decongest traffic woes and improve connectivity. However, the cabinet’s approval is awaited. The project is expected to be completed in two years if approved. Reportedly, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be responsible for this project.

Also read: Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here

The project proposal comes during Deputy CM’s visit to the newly built loop on the Hebbal flyover, which would be opened to the public before August 15. Another loop connecting the airport service road to the city will be launched later, as per reports. The proposed plan is different from the longer 16.75 km tunnel road between Hebbal and Silk Board junction that is already in progress.

Bengaluru traffic woes at Hebbal

Other proposals to build the median on the road to streamline traffic flow from the expressway to the flyover ramps are on. The BMRCL has been expediting the construction of bus bays near the Tin Factory to alleviate congestion caused by buses stopping in the middle of the road. Commuters are also advised to employ alternative routes like the Ring Road via Kuvempu Circle and BEL Road to avoid the Hebbal congestion.

Also read: Bengaluru traffic police fine biker Rs 4000 for triple riding after kissing couple video goes viral

Meanwhile, urban mobility experts have raised concerns that more tunnels and flyovers will only be a short-term solution. Some have argued that metro and suburban rail systems offer more sustainable long-term solutions.  

