Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture
PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott
Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...
'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies
'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan
Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details
Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?
'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'
INDIA
The Yellow Line aims to benefit around eight lakh commuters, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Bengaluru. The 19.15 km long line has been built for Rs 5,056.99 crore.
Bengaluru's Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, connecting Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) and Bommasandra, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, said BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Sunday. In a post on 'X', the Bengaluru South MP said, "PM Sri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank the PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city."
Surya, who is also the BJYM national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said on 'X', "I am pleased to announce that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025."
The Yellow Line aims to benefit around eight lakh commuters, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Bengaluru. With its operations, the traffic congestion will be reduced significantly. Though the project has faced multiple delays and missed several earlier deadlines, the line will open to the public with no further delay, with a timely launch.
List Of All Stations: