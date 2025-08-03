Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here

The Yellow Line aims to benefit around eight lakh commuters, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Bengaluru. The 19.15 km long line has been built for Rs 5,056.99 crore.

Bengaluru's Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, connecting Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) and Bommasandra, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, said BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Sunday. In a post on 'X', the Bengaluru South MP said, "PM Sri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank the PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city."

Surya, who is also the BJYM national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who said on 'X', "I am pleased to announce that the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025."

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro: Key features

The Yellow Line aims to benefit around eight lakh commuters, easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in Bengaluru. With its operations, the traffic congestion will be reduced significantly. Though the project has faced multiple delays and missed several earlier deadlines, the line will open to the public with no further delay, with a timely launch.

The 19.15 km long Yellow Line has been built for Rs 5,056.99 crore. It will connect RV Road to Bommasandra, easing traffic congestion in key areas, including the notorious Silk Board junction and Hosur Road.

The Yellow Line will serve Bengaluru’s technology corridor, providing direct access to major IT hubs, like Electronic City, which is home to major IT firms such as Infosys and Biocon. It will connect to Infosys Foundation Konappana Agraha station to the Infosys campus and Biocon Hebbagodi station.

The Yellow Line will reduce traffic at the Silk Board Junction, providing better connectivity for residential hubs like HSR Layout, Bommasandra Industrial Area and BTM Layout.

The Yellow Line will have direct interchange connections with the Green and Pink Lines. Initially, three trains will be operational on this route; further plans are in place to boost frequency and add more trains later.

With the Yellow Line, the travel time between South Bengaluru and Electronic City is likely to be reduced by up to 60% in comparison to travel by road during peak hours.

List Of All Stations: