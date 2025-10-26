Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more

Indian Railways has approved a second direct Superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi. The new route, sanctioned after 30 years, will boost trade, travel, and regional connectivity across central Karnataka.

Nearly three decades after the introduction of the Udyan Express, Indian Railways has approved the launch of a second direct Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. The move is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities and provide a faster, more convenient travel option for passengers across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the long-awaited proposal. 'This Superfast train will run via the central Karnataka route: Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, linking Bengaluru directly with Mumbai. The new service will benefit lakhs of passengers, enhance trade links, and stimulate economic activity along this corridor,' Joshi said.

Distance and route

The new service will be the first direct train from Bengaluru to Mumbai to operate on this central Karnataka route. Currently, the Udyan Express is the only daily train offering a direct connection between the two cities. It travels through the Bengaluru–Guntakal–Solapur route, covering a distance of approximately 1,153 kilometres in about 23 hours and 35 minutes, with 31 scheduled stops including Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan before reaching Dadar in Mumbai.

Demand for superfast train

Local communities and business groups have long sought a faster and more direct link through the central Karnataka region, citing its potential to boost regional development and trade. The newly sanctioned Superfast train will address this long-standing demand by offering improved accessibility to major cities such as Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, while reducing travel time and easing congestion on existing routes.

While specific details such as the train’s schedule, frequency, and coach composition are yet to be announced, the approval marks a major milestone in railway connectivity for Karnataka. The addition of this second Superfast service reflects Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to strengthen intercity travel infrastructure and cater to the growing passenger demand between southern and western India.

With this long-awaited service now on the horizon, travellers between Bengaluru and Mumbai can look forward to greater convenience, better connectivity, and a smoother journey through the heart of Karnataka.