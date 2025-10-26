FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'Not be hard to': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad

Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'

Donald Trump to sign Thailand-Cambodia 'great peace deal' in Malaysia ahead of ASEAN summit 2025

Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more

Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project

Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says, 'I pray to Chhath Maiya that...'

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: CM Fadnavis assures strict action, says, 'No one will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings

'Not be hard to': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more

Indian Railways has approved a second direct Superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai via Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi. The new route, sanctioned after 30 years, will boost trade, travel, and regional connectivity across central Karnataka.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 06:47 AM IST

Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nearly three decades after the introduction of the Udyan Express, Indian Railways has approved the launch of a second direct Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. The move is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities and provide a faster, more convenient travel option for passengers across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the long-awaited proposal. 'This Superfast train will run via the central Karnataka route: Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, linking Bengaluru directly with Mumbai. The new service will benefit lakhs of passengers, enhance trade links, and stimulate economic activity along this corridor,' Joshi said.

Distance and route

The new service will be the first direct train from Bengaluru to Mumbai to operate on this central Karnataka route. Currently, the Udyan Express is the only daily train offering a direct connection between the two cities. It travels through the Bengaluru–Guntakal–Solapur route, covering a distance of approximately 1,153 kilometres in about 23 hours and 35 minutes, with 31 scheduled stops including Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan before reaching Dadar in Mumbai.

Demand for superfast train

Local communities and business groups have long sought a faster and more direct link through the central Karnataka region, citing its potential to boost regional development and trade. The newly sanctioned Superfast train will address this long-standing demand by offering improved accessibility to major cities such as Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, while reducing travel time and easing congestion on existing routes.

While specific details such as the train’s schedule, frequency, and coach composition are yet to be announced, the approval marks a major milestone in railway connectivity for Karnataka. The addition of this second Superfast service reflects Indian Railways’ ongoing efforts to strengthen intercity travel infrastructure and cater to the growing passenger demand between southern and western India.

With this long-awaited service now on the horizon, travellers between Bengaluru and Mumbai can look forward to greater convenience, better connectivity, and a smoother journey through the heart of Karnataka.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to...
Param Sundari OTT release date: When, where to watch Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy
Param Sundari OTT release date: When, where to watch Sidharth, Janhvi film
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these state
'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win
Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydne
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE