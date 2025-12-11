FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here

Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far

Donald Trump launches 'Gold Card' visa program, offering fast-track residency to US; Check here to know who can apply, eligibility criteria, processing fee and more

Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...

Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'

'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...

Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...

Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far

Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverles

IndiGo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo Chairman issues apology, Explains reasons behind mass disruptions; DGCA constitutes special oversight team

IndiGo Flight Status Live Updates: IndiGo Chairman issues apology

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far

Bengaluru's Pink Line, set to begin operations by June 2026, will feature a 7.5-km elevated section with driverless-capable trains. The full 21-km line, set for completion in December 2026.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bengaluru's much-anticipated Pink Line metro corridor is progressing towards its operational phase. The first phase of the Pink Line, consisting of a 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, is expected to begin operations by June 2026. This section will feature five “driverless-capable” trains. A major milestone will be the unveiling of the prototype train on December 11, 2025, which will undergo a series of tests before being dispatched to the Kothanur depot by mid-December.

Full Operational Launch by December 2026

Once completed, the full 21-kilometre Pink Line will connect major areas such as Dairy Circle and Nagawara. The metro line is now expected to be fully operational by December 2026. The project has faced multiple delays, with earlier deadlines for the elevated and underground sections pushed back to 2026. Nevertheless, the final section of the Pink Line will be serviced by 23 trainsets, which will run at intervals of 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes during non-peak times, ensuring efficient service throughout the day from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Train Deliveries and Testing

BEML, the company responsible for supplying the trains, will deliver all 16 trains for the elevated section by June 2026. In addition, seven more trains will be delivered once the ORR Metro's Central Silk Board to KR Pura stretch is completed. BEML is committed to delivering at least two trainsets per month starting from April 2026. The trains will undergo several rounds of testing to ensure their readiness for full-scale operations by mid-2026.

Advancements in Metro Automation

The Pink Line will adopt an advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, similar to that of the Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra). Initially, the line will operate in semi-automated mode (GoA-2), where drivers will manage certain aspects like train doors and emergency controls. However, the system is designed for full automation (GoA-4), meaning it will eventually operate without onboard drivers. This shift to fully automated operations will occur once the system is fully tested and passengers are comfortable with the technology.

Maintenance and Long-Term Support

For the first time, BEML will also be responsible for the maintenance of the metro trains for the next 15 years, as part of the Rs 3,177-crore order for 318 coaches, including 96 for the Pink Line. This marks a significant step in enhancing the longevity and reliability of Bengaluru’s metro network.

A Step Forward for Bengaluru's Infrastructure

Despite the delays, the Pink Line's completion is expected to improve the city’s connectivity and ease traffic congestion significantly. With state-of-the-art trains and modern automation technologies, the Pink Line promises to be a crucial addition to Bengaluru’s growing metro system, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to road transport for thousands of commuters.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, AQI reaches...
Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far
Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverles
Donald Trump launches 'Gold Card' visa program, offering fast-track residency to US; Check here to know who can apply, eligibility criteria, processing fee and more
Donald Trump launches 'Gold Card' visa program
Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know
Ghaziabad gets boost: Yogi govt approves Loni Delhi-Saharanpur Road upgrade
Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement