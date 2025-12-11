Good news for Bengaluru commuters: Pink Line Metro set to start with 5 driverless trains by THIS month, first prototype rolls out today; Here's everything we know so far

Bengaluru's Pink Line, set to begin operations by June 2026, will feature a 7.5-km elevated section with driverless-capable trains. The full 21-km line, set for completion in December 2026.

Bengaluru's much-anticipated Pink Line metro corridor is progressing towards its operational phase. The first phase of the Pink Line, consisting of a 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, is expected to begin operations by June 2026. This section will feature five “driverless-capable” trains. A major milestone will be the unveiling of the prototype train on December 11, 2025, which will undergo a series of tests before being dispatched to the Kothanur depot by mid-December.

Full Operational Launch by December 2026

Once completed, the full 21-kilometre Pink Line will connect major areas such as Dairy Circle and Nagawara. The metro line is now expected to be fully operational by December 2026. The project has faced multiple delays, with earlier deadlines for the elevated and underground sections pushed back to 2026. Nevertheless, the final section of the Pink Line will be serviced by 23 trainsets, which will run at intervals of 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 8 minutes during non-peak times, ensuring efficient service throughout the day from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Train Deliveries and Testing

BEML, the company responsible for supplying the trains, will deliver all 16 trains for the elevated section by June 2026. In addition, seven more trains will be delivered once the ORR Metro's Central Silk Board to KR Pura stretch is completed. BEML is committed to delivering at least two trainsets per month starting from April 2026. The trains will undergo several rounds of testing to ensure their readiness for full-scale operations by mid-2026.

Advancements in Metro Automation

The Pink Line will adopt an advanced Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, similar to that of the Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra). Initially, the line will operate in semi-automated mode (GoA-2), where drivers will manage certain aspects like train doors and emergency controls. However, the system is designed for full automation (GoA-4), meaning it will eventually operate without onboard drivers. This shift to fully automated operations will occur once the system is fully tested and passengers are comfortable with the technology.

Maintenance and Long-Term Support

For the first time, BEML will also be responsible for the maintenance of the metro trains for the next 15 years, as part of the Rs 3,177-crore order for 318 coaches, including 96 for the Pink Line. This marks a significant step in enhancing the longevity and reliability of Bengaluru’s metro network.

A Step Forward for Bengaluru's Infrastructure

Despite the delays, the Pink Line's completion is expected to improve the city’s connectivity and ease traffic congestion significantly. With state-of-the-art trains and modern automation technologies, the Pink Line promises to be a crucial addition to Bengaluru’s growing metro system, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to road transport for thousands of commuters.