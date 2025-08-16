Good news for Bengaluru commuters! Fourth Namma Metro Yellow Line to start..., more details

he fourth Namma Metro Yellow line Line will start operations soon, as the first coach has already arrived in the city from Kolkata.

There is a good news for Bengaluru Metro commuters! The fourth Namma Metro Yellow line Line will start operations soon, as the first coach has already arrived in the city from Kolkata. The remaining five coaches are expected to arrive within the next few days. Once all coaches are assembled, the train will undergo testing and is likely to be operational by early September.

When will the Namma Yellow Line Metro in Bengaluru start operations?

The fourth train for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line is set to start operations soon. After arriving at the Hebbagodi depot, the six coaches will be assembled to complete the functioning of the train. The train will undergo static testing, followed by at least two weeks of nighttime testing on the mainline before entering passenger service by early September. This new train will enhance the frequency of services on the Yellow Line, reducing wait times from 25 minutes to 20 minutes.

The new Yellow Line train coaches were produced by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) in collaboration with China's state-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, as part of a subcontracting agreement. Here's a breakdown of the partnership:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) awarded a Rs 1,578 crore contract to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) in December 2019 to supply 36 trainsets for the Yellow, Purple, and Green lines. However, the project faced delays due to TRSL's initial struggles to find a local partner and subsequent visa issues for Chinese engineers.

