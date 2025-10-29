Good news for Bengaluru commuters, 5th Namma Metro train to cut travel time between RV Road, Bommasandra by...; will launch on...

According to BMRCL officials, the new train has passed all safety and technical checks and is ready for public service. The final phase of technical trials is nearing completion, and authorities have confirmed that operations will officially begin in November.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is introducing the new train to improve service frequency and reduce waiting times for commuters across South Bengaluru. The fifth Namma metro train will operate on the Yellow Line, which connects RV Road and Bommasandra. The train will decrease the interval between trains from the current 19 minutes to 15 minutes.

When will the 5th Namma train start operation?

According to reports, Bengaluru commuters can travel on the 5th Namma Metro train on the Yellow Line from November 1, 2025, onwards. The train launch is a significant step towards improving service frequency and easing traffic in South Bengaluru. The train is one of several being assembled in India by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. in a partnership with the Chinese company CRRC.





As more of the planned 15 trainsets are introduced by March 2026, the addition of the fifth train will decrease the headway (time between trains) from the current 19 minutes to 15 minutes, and the frequency is expected to further improve to 5–6 minutes. For the unversed, the Yellow Line offers a much-needed alternative to the heavy traffic on the Outer Ring Road and Hosur Road, connecting residential areas with the Electronic City tech hub. It will connect to the Green Line at RV Road and has future interchange stations planned for the Pink and Blue lines.



Yellow Metro Line

The Yellow Line is part of the Metro Phase-2 project and has a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations. The project is worth around Rs 7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru has increased to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region. The trains on the Yellow Line are equipped with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, a first for Namma Metro, which enables driverless operations. While initially piloted manually, this technology allows for a higher frequency of trains and improved safety.