Good news for Bengaluru as govt allows club, restaurants to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

'Gold lana hai': Vinesh Phogat in video call to her mother after Paris Olympics feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

HomeIndia

India

Good news for Bengaluru as govt allows club, restaurants to...

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted in his budget speech the government's support for business establishments. The recent government orders will exclusively impact businesses within BBMP limits, signaling a transformative shift in Bengaluru's nightlife.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Good news for Bengaluru as govt allows club, restaurants to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Karnataka government has recently announced that all business establishments, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 1 a.m. in Bengaluru. This decision is aimed at increasing the government's revenue from the tech capital.

Under the directive, businesses holding CL-4, CL-6 (A), CL-7, and CL-7D licenses can operate from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. This move is expected to bring a new dynamic to Bengaluru's nightlife and cater to the requests from clubs and restaurants for extended operating hours.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association (BBHA) has shown appreciation for the government's decision, welcoming the extended operating hours. BBHA president PC Rao, in a statement to Indian Express, expressed gratitude for the move. Rao emphasised that the decision would enhance Bengaluru's nightlife, create employment opportunities in the food and beverages sector, and provide a crucial boost to businesses within BBMP limits.

He said, "The government's decision to extend timings will improve the nightlife in Bengaluru. More jobs will be created in the food and beverages industry, and we welcome this move. This is a much-needed push for the businesses in BBMP limits.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted in his budget speech the government's support for business establishments. The recent government orders will exclusively impact businesses within BBMP limits, signaling a transformative shift in Bengaluru's nightlife. Clubs and restaurants in the capital city have expressed a desire for extended operating hours, prompting this development.

Meanwhile, post-pandemic, the restaurant owners in Bengaluru requested the government to allow 24-hour business operations. They stressed the impact of prolonged lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic on their businesses. Despite their plea, the then-chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, said that granting round-the-clock operations was not feasible for the government.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bangladesh protests: Over 100 killed, hundreds injured as protesters return to streets to demand PM Hasina's removal

Bangladesh protests: Over 100 killed, hundreds injured as protesters return to streets to demand PM Hasina's removal

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko reveals he has ADHD: 'Only outsiders view this as...'

After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko reveals he has ADHD: 'Only outsiders view this as...'

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat upsets world No. 1 Yui Susaki to reach quarter-final

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat upsets world No. 1 Yui Susaki to reach quarter-final

Bizarre: King Cobra dies after biting snake catcher, know what happened

Bizarre: King Cobra dies after biting snake catcher, know what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement