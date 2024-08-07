Good news for Bengaluru as govt allows club, restaurants to...

The Karnataka government has recently announced that all business establishments, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 1 a.m. in Bengaluru. This decision is aimed at increasing the government's revenue from the tech capital.

Under the directive, businesses holding CL-4, CL-6 (A), CL-7, and CL-7D licenses can operate from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. This move is expected to bring a new dynamic to Bengaluru's nightlife and cater to the requests from clubs and restaurants for extended operating hours.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association (BBHA) has shown appreciation for the government's decision, welcoming the extended operating hours. BBHA president PC Rao, in a statement to Indian Express, expressed gratitude for the move. Rao emphasised that the decision would enhance Bengaluru's nightlife, create employment opportunities in the food and beverages sector, and provide a crucial boost to businesses within BBMP limits.

He said, "The government's decision to extend timings will improve the nightlife in Bengaluru. More jobs will be created in the food and beverages industry, and we welcome this move. This is a much-needed push for the businesses in BBMP limits.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted in his budget speech the government's support for business establishments. The recent government orders will exclusively impact businesses within BBMP limits, signaling a transformative shift in Bengaluru's nightlife. Clubs and restaurants in the capital city have expressed a desire for extended operating hours, prompting this development.

Meanwhile, post-pandemic, the restaurant owners in Bengaluru requested the government to allow 24-hour business operations. They stressed the impact of prolonged lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic on their businesses. Despite their plea, the then-chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, said that granting round-the-clock operations was not feasible for the government.