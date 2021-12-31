Good news for all train travellers: IRCTC resumes THIS service

Good news for railway passengers! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken an important decision to restore all services for passengers, who will now be served healthy, clean and delicious food onboard once again. An order in this regard has already been sent to all concerned departments and stakeholders.

Mobile catering service resumes

The IRCTC explained that mobile catering is fully prepared to re-serve its customers with healthy, clean and delicious food. However, keeping in view the pandemic, additional security measures and guidelines are also being followed by staff.

IRCTC has also issued some new guidelines in view of the Corona epidemic:

- Maintain personal hygiene

- Take care of workplace cleanliness

- Follow social distancing

- Wear face masks

- Thermal screening mandatory for employees

- Training of employees on covid-appropriate behaviour

The IRCTC said, “Now you can enjoy your favourite food even while travelling in the train without any hassle. Use IRCTC's Mobile Catering service and make your next trip a memorable experience”.

What is Mobile Catering Service?

E-catering is the latest service in the catering and hospitality business of IRCTC through which the company delivers food with the help of technology.

This internet-based service is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through mobile apps while travelling in trains. Food can be delivered to passengers at their seats/berths. Booking for the same can be done in advance.