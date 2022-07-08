Good news! Centre likely to reduce prices of critical drugs for diabetes, heart, kidney diseases

Representational image | Photo: File

Diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease are the three leading causes of death in India. Diabetes is becoming a growing concern, with an estimated 8.7 percent of adults aged 20 to 70 suffering from the disease. Rapid urbanisation, poor diets, and tobacco use are some of the main factors contributing to the disease's rising prevalence.

India has a two to three times greater percentage of heart disease cases than western nations. Similarly, kidney diseases are also one of the leading causes of death in India, and it's claimed that 10% of adults have some form of kidney disease.

According to sources in the health ministry, the central government intends to lower the cost of essential medications by regulating trade margins. A senior official in the ministry of health and family welfare claims that the Centre is working to lower the cost of medications used to treat diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and chronic kidney ailments.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a regulatory body, has been working on the strategy for the past few weeks. The move, which will rationalise trading margin gradually, is reportedly expected to be announced soon since it allows for better execution and provides the industry time to adapt to changes.

How will the prices be reduced?

According to sources, a certain medicine category, such as those for diabetes or kidney disorders, would have its trade margins reduced this time around, similar to how the margins in the anti-cancer category were reduced earlier. The NPPA set a limit on trade margins for 42 certain non-scheduled anti-cancer medications in 2018-19. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, claimed in the Lok Sabha that the action led to a drop of up to 90% in the MRP of 526 brands of these medications.

