Good news! Centre approves superfast train between THESE two cities; to cut travel time, reduce traffic and...

The central government has approved a superfast train between two major economic hubs of the country. It is expected to significantly reduce the travel time and decongest traffic. Let's discuss details.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya stated on Saturday, September 27, that the Union Ministry of Railways has approved a new superfast train service between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Moreover, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that a superfast train connecting the top two cities is not a distant dream.

In a video message posted on 'X', Surya highlighted that despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India's most important economic hubs, the two cities had been connected by only one train, the Udyan Express. And that too takes 24 hours to complete the journey, he pointed out.

"This forced most people to take buses or flights, inevitably. Travel was expensive and uncomfortable," Surya said, adding he raised the demand for a superfast train between the two cities multiple times. "There was consistent demand from people of both the cities to start more train services. I had raised this issue multiple times in Parliament, PAC meetings, with the Railway Board Chairman, and with the Railway Minister, over the last four years. It is just baffling that such important economic nodes as Bengaluru and Mumbai didn’t have more than one direct superfast train for so long".

"Finally, like he is delivering on many important promises for the nation, our most dynamic and erudite Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav Ji has made more super fast trains possible by increasing lane capacity in both Bengaluru and Mumbai Railway stations. I also thank our own Sri V. Somanna Ji for all his support. In the coming days, rail travel between the two cities will increase and will benefit lakhs of people", he added.

A superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai soon

Union Railways Minister Vaishnaw has asserted that a superfast train will soon start running between Bengaluru and Mumbai, the two major economic hubs. "Capacity expansion at their stations has now made this possible", he said.

"I'm very happy that Tejaswi ji has been persistently following up on the need for a train connection, her super fast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai", said the Railways Minister in the video message. The superfast train, connecting Mumbai and Bengaluru, is expected to reduce the travel time and cut travel expenses on the journey. It will also decongest traffic and provide a comfortable and cheaper alternative to flights.