Good news! Central government to recruit 10 lakh people over next 1.5 years, announces PMO

File photo

In very good news for those seeking government jobs, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Tuesday that over 10 lakh people will be employed by the central government over the court of the next 1.5 years.

Making the important announcement, the PMO said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the human resources in all the ministries across the government, and has said that the recruitment of 10 lakh people will be done in the next 1.5 years by the government.

Announcing the same, the Twitter handle of PMO wrote, “PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

This is good news for all those who are seeking a government job and searching for vacancies in the central government. This means that several vacancies will open in the ministries of the central government over the next few months.

Not much has been revealed about the nature and the level of vacancies available in the central ministries and government, but more information regarding the central government jobs is expected to be released within a few months.

READ | Congress, opposition pushes for Sharad Pawar as presidential candidate, know what NCP chief said