'Good news can come anytime': BJP confident of forming govt with Shiv Sena

This came soon after Sharad Pawar put a full stop to speculations regarding a NCP-Shiv Sena government.

Amid power tussle with Shiv Sena and a red signal from the NCP, the BJP on Wednesday seemed hopeful of forming government in Maharashtra.

After a meeting of ministers held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, also attended by Shiv Sena leaders, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar said the "good news can come anytime."

This is the first meeting where leaders from the warring alliance partners met since the election results were declared on October 24.

"You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together. We had a good meeting over the farmer's issue today. We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime," Mungantiwar said.

A confident Mungantiwar said the government will be formed by the Mahayuti (alliance), "no matter what anyone says."

This came soon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said there is only one option in Maharashtra which entails the BJP and Shiv Sena forming the government together.

"Where is the question of a Shiv Sena-NCP government? They (BJP-Shiv Sena) are together for last 25 years, today or tomorrow they will come together again," Sharad Pawar said.

senior Maharashtra BJP leaders had ob Tuesday met to discuss government formation, following which Fadnavis paid a visit to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



Speaking after the meeting, Mungantiwar had said they will wait for the Shiv Sena but it will be a BJP government in Maharashtra.

"We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government," he said.

BJP's state unit president Chandrakant Patil said the mandate given by the people was for a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and they will honour that mandate.

People have given the mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, we will honour that mandate and form government," he said, adding that the Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal.

"BJP's doors are always open for Shiv Sena," he added.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the October-21 election, its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.