'Good news can come anytime': BJP confident of forming govt with Shiv Sena

Headlines

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

NEET SS 2023: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in; check exam date, important dates

Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

7 spices that control cholesterol

Heart health: 8 benefits of chia seeds

10 Ways to prevent and cure conjunctivitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

India vs Pakistan Match On October 15th Is Cancelled? Know What Officials Says | ODI World Cup 2023

Once called Bollywood's most beautiful actress; this star battled domestic abuse, exploitation; died in poverty

Jewish group slams 'shameless' Bawaal makers for Holocaust scenes, demands Amazon delete 'disgraceful' Varun-Janhvi film

This tiny Rs 22-crore film is highest-grossing Indian film in most overseas markets; not Dangal, RRR, Baahubali, Pathaan

HomeIndia

India

'Good news can come anytime': BJP confident of forming govt with Shiv Sena

This came soon after Sharad Pawar put a full stop to speculations regarding a NCP-Shiv Sena government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2019, 08:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid power tussle with Shiv Sena and a red signal from the NCP, the BJP on Wednesday seemed hopeful of forming government in Maharashtra.

After a meeting of ministers held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, also attended by Shiv Sena leaders, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar said the "good news can come anytime."

This is the first meeting where leaders from the warring alliance partners met since the election results were declared on October 24. 

"You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together. We had a good meeting over the farmer's issue today. We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime," Mungantiwar said. 

A confident Mungantiwar said the government will be formed by the Mahayuti (alliance), "no matter what anyone says."

This came soon after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said there is only one option in Maharashtra which entails the BJP and Shiv Sena forming the government together.

"Where is the question of a Shiv Sena-NCP government? They (BJP-Shiv Sena) are together for last 25 years, today or tomorrow they will come together again," Sharad Pawar said.

senior Maharashtra BJP leaders had ob Tuesday met to discuss government formation, following which Fadnavis paid a visit to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. 
 
Speaking after the meeting, Mungantiwar had said they will wait for the Shiv Sena but it will be a BJP government in Maharashtra. 

"We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government," he said. 

BJP's state unit president Chandrakant Patil said the mandate given by the people was for a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and they will honour that mandate.

People have given the mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, we will honour that mandate and form government," he said, adding that the Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal. 

"BJP's doors are always open for Shiv Sena," he added. 

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the October-21 election, its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE