Good news! Amritsar conjoined twins, Sohna-Mohna, get government job

In what comes as a piece of good news, conjoined twins -- Sohna and Mohna - from Punjab's Amritsar has bagged a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The 19-year-old conjoined twins joined the job on December 20.

Sohna and Mohna, who hold a diploma (electrician) from ITI, will be getting a salary of Rs 20,000 per month initially

Sohna-Mohna said they were grateful to the Punjab government for providing them with this opportunity.

"We are very glad about the job and have joined on December 20. We thank the Punjab government and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," the twins told ANI.

The twins will be working in the supply control room.

"Sohna-Mohna help us look after the electrical appliances here. The Punjab government has hired them. Sohna got the job and Mohna helps alongside. They have work experience as well," Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL said.

For the unversed, Sohna-Mohna were abandoned by their parents after their birth on June 14, 2003, at New Delhi’s Sucheta Kriplani Hospital. They were later shifted to AIIMS where doctors decided not to separate them as it could have resulted in the loss of one life and vascular and neurological loss in the lower limbs of the survivor.

The doctors at AIIMS contacted the Pingalwara and the newborns were taken in on August 15, 2003 and named Sohna-Mohna.

(With ANI inputs)