Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Amrit Udyan will now be open from August 15 to September 14. This time it will also have new features like the Babbling Brook and on National Sports Day, August 29 and Teachers’ Day, September 5, special access will be granted to athletes, sportspersons, and teachers on their respective days.

The famous Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be open to the public from August 16 to September 14, the President's office said in an official statement issued on August 2. This will allow the public to visit the sprawling garden besides its official annual timings- From mid-February March. According to the President’s House, the Udyan’s timing will be from 10 am to 6 pm daily, and public will be allowed to make last entry at 5:15 pm. Like all monuments, museums and memorials, administered by the government, the Amrit Udyan will also remain closed on Mondays for maintenance. This year, visitors will experience a new feature — the Babbling Brook.

There are no fees to visit Amrit Udyan.

What new feature will be included in Amrit Udyan?

The garden trail will include Bal Vatika, Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. QR codes placed throughout the circuit will provide information about various plant species and design elements.

The landscaped zone features a meandering water stream with cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a raised reflecting pool. A tranquil Banyan Grove with reflexology paths, Panchtatva trails, and forest-inspired soundscapes will also be part of the trail, along with serene Herbal and Plumeria Gardens, grass mounds, and curated plantations offering immersive sensory experiences.

Visitors can enter and exit through Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road. Entry to Amrit Udyan is free of cost. Slots can be booked online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Walk-in visitors may register using Self-Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35. Visitors are allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles, and umbrellas. “Except for these, no other items will be allowed,” the statement added.

To mark National Sports Day on August 29 and Teachers’ Day on September 5, special access will be granted to athletes, sportspersons, and teachers on their respective days.





(With inputs from agency)