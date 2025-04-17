Good Friday, a major Christian, will fall on Friday (April 18) this year. Many are confused whether banks will remain open or closed on the occasion. You can check details regarding this here.

Good Friday, a major Christian festival that commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified, will fall on Friday, April 18 this year. Many are confused whether banks will remain open or closed on the occasion. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in most states are set to stay closed. However, it is not a public holiday across the country, and hence banking operations may continue in some states.

Where are banks closed?

According to the RBI's list of holidays, banks will remain closed in all states and regions except for Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Srinagar, and Himachal Pradesh.

For residents of states other than the abovementioned, it is advisable that you complete any urgent bank work before Friday's holiday. Banks in most states are expected to open on April 19 as it is a third Saturday. Then there will be a holiday on April 20 for Sunday.

These services will continue

However, despite the bank closures, customers can still use the following services.

ATM services

Mobile banking facility

Internet banking

UPI and other online payment systems

Upcoming banks holidays

Other upcoming regional bank holidays will fall on April 21 for Garia Puja in Tripura, April 29 for Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh, and April 30 for Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya in Karnataka.