Good Friday 2025 in India: Good Friday, falling on April 18 this year, is a significant Christian observance that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The day is marked with mourning, prayers, and reflection by Christian communities across the world. In India, it is recognised as a gazetted holiday, leading to closures across several sectors. Here's a detailed look at what will remain open and closed on Good Friday 2025.

Stock Markets

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on April 18. There will be no trading in equities, commodities, or derivatives for the day. Similarly, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq in the United States will also observe a holiday, resuming operations on Monday, April 21. The US bond market will shut early at 2 PM ET on Thursday, April 17, and stay closed on Friday.

Banks

In India, banks will remain closed on April 18 as Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in many states. These include Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar, among others. However, digital banking services like mobile apps, net banking, and WhatsApp banking will continue to function.

In contrast, in the United States, Good Friday is not a federal holiday, so most banks will remain open, though some branches might follow shortened working hours.

Schools and Colleges

Most educational institutions across India will be closed on Good Friday. States like Uttar Pradesh have formally declared a holiday for all government schools, and Bihar will see a complete shutdown of government offices, schools, and colleges. Private schools are also expected to follow suit, though the status may vary by region.

Government Offices

All central and state government offices, including municipal bodies and post offices, will remain closed on April 18. As Good Friday is listed as a gazetted holiday, public-sector undertakings will also not function on this day.

Alcohol Sale in Delhi

The Delhi government has announced a dry day on April 18, prohibiting the sale and service of alcohol throughout the capital. All liquor shops, bars, and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages. This rule applies to all licensed vendors in the city.

