Gautam Adani allegedly profiting from Agnipath Scheme, Rahul Gandhi claims 'Agniveers to snatch pensions'

Rahul Gandhi criticises the Agnipath scheme claiming it deprives Agniveers of pension benefits to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha intensified his criticism of the Agnipath scheme during a roadshow in Ambala, Haryana on Monday, September 30 . He took aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the scheme is designed to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani at the expense of the Agniveers, candidates enrolled in the Agnipath programme.

During his address, Gandhi made strong allegations, asserting that the Agnipath scheme would "strip" Agniveers of their pension rights. He stated, "Agniveers should not be under any misconception; this scheme is just a way to steal away their pension." He explained that while a regular soldier is entitled to a lifelong pension, those under the Agnipath scheme would not receive this benefit, which he claims translates to money being taken from the Agniveers’ pockets and given to Adani.

Gandhi further alleged that the Agnipath initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to "snatch pension from India's army men." He expressed concern over the government's intentions, saying it aims to take away the pension, future prospects, and even the martyr status of Agniveers. His comments came during the "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" campaign, which is focused on garnering support for the Congress party ahead of upcoming elections.

In response, the BJP has consistently defended the Agnipath scheme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Rewari, Haryana, encouraged young people to join the armed forces with the assurance that they would receive government jobs with pensions. Shah called Rahul Gandhi a "machine of telling lies" and countered Gandhi's claims by asserting that the Agnipath scheme is designed to keep the army youthful. He assured the public, especially mothers and sisters, not to hesitate when sending their children to the army, promising that every Agniveer from Haryana would have access to a pensionable job.

In previous statements, Amit Shah has accused Gandhi of misleading the youth regarding the Agnipath scheme, insisting that no Agniveer from Haryana would be left without a job that includes pension benefits.

Additionally, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has taken steps to support Agniveers. In July, the state announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in various government jobs, including positions for constables, mining guards, and jail wardens. The government also offered age relaxation of three to five years and interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for self-employment.

As the debate around the Agnipath scheme intensifies, it is clear that both sides are keen to sway public opinion as elections approach. With Gandhi highlighting potential downsides and the BJP touting job security, the discourse surrounding this issue will likely continue to evolve in the coming weeks.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

