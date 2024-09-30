Gautam Adani allegedly profiting from Agnipath Scheme, Rahul Gandhi claims 'Agniveers to snatch pensions'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Gone to Adani's pocket': LoP Rahul Gandhi claims BJP govt intends to snatch away pensions from Agniveers

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों प��र हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

HomeIndia

India

Gautam Adani allegedly profiting from Agnipath Scheme, Rahul Gandhi claims 'Agniveers to snatch pensions'

Rahul Gandhi criticises the Agnipath scheme claiming it deprives Agniveers of pension benefits to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Gautam Adani allegedly profiting from Agnipath Scheme, Rahul Gandhi claims 'Agniveers to snatch pensions'
Rahul Gandhi claims Gautam Adani allegedly profiting from Agnipath scheme
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Rahul Gandhi who is the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha intensified his criticism of the Agnipath scheme during a roadshow in Ambala, Haryana on Monday, September 30 . He took aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the scheme is designed to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani at the expense of the Agniveers, candidates enrolled in the Agnipath programme.

    During his address, Gandhi made strong allegations, asserting that the Agnipath scheme would "strip" Agniveers of their pension rights. He stated, "Agniveers should not be under any misconception; this scheme is just a way to steal away their pension." He explained that while a regular soldier is entitled to a lifelong pension, those under the Agnipath scheme would not receive this benefit, which he claims translates to money being taken from the Agniveers’ pockets and given to Adani.

    Gandhi further alleged that the Agnipath initiative is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to "snatch pension from India's army men." He expressed concern over the government's intentions, saying it aims to take away the pension, future prospects, and even the martyr status of Agniveers. His comments came during the "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" campaign, which is focused on garnering support for the Congress party ahead of upcoming elections.

    In response, the BJP has consistently defended the Agnipath scheme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a rally in Rewari, Haryana, encouraged young people to join the armed forces with the assurance that they would receive government jobs with pensions. Shah called Rahul Gandhi a "machine of telling lies" and countered Gandhi's claims by asserting that the Agnipath scheme is designed to keep the army youthful. He assured the public, especially mothers and sisters, not to hesitate when sending their children to the army, promising that every Agniveer from Haryana would have access to a pensionable job.

    In previous statements, Amit Shah has accused Gandhi of misleading the youth regarding the Agnipath scheme, insisting that no Agniveer from Haryana would be left without a job that includes pension benefits.

    Additionally, the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has taken steps to support Agniveers. In July, the state announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in various government jobs, including positions for constables, mining guards, and jail wardens. The government also offered age relaxation of three to five years and interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for self-employment.

    As the debate around the Agnipath scheme intensifies, it is clear that both sides are keen to sway public opinion as elections approach. With Gandhi highlighting potential downsides and the BJP touting job security, the discourse surrounding this issue will likely continue to evolve in the coming weeks.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

    Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

    Vinod Khanna discovered her but she became a star with Salman Khan film

    Vinod Khanna discovered her but she became a star with Salman Khan film

    Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

    Israel strikes Houthi targets in Yemen after targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

    'What he has done is...': Saif Ali Khan's big statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    'What he has done is...': Saif Ali Khan's big statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

    2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

    7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

    7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

    7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

    10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

    10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

    From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

    From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

    XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

    XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement