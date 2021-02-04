Gone are the days for 'Metro Rail', Metro Lite is the new thing in

Metro Neo and Metro Lite will run on the lines of Metro rail soon in the country. The government plans to deploy two new technologies - 'MetroLite' and 'MetroNeo' to provide metro rail systems at much lesser cost with same experience, convenience and safety in tier-2 cities and peripheral areas of tier-1 cities.

It may be noted that metro train services are expanding all across the country at a rapid pace. Total 702 km of conventional metro is operational and another 1,016 km of metro and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) is under construction in 27 cities.

Metro Neo and Metro Lite Service can be build and run at less than half the cost of Metro. This modern metro rail service will prove beneficial for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Budget for Metro Neo and Metro Lite is allocated separately in 2021.

Also read Chennai Metro: Trial run of 9km northern line to begin today

Last Friday in Pune, the Ministry of Urban Development Secretary held an important meeting with the metro coach companies to make Metro Neo and Metro Lite a reality. Tenders will be issued, in which companies - Bombardier, Siemens, Alstom, Titagarh Wagons, Beml, Bell, Tata Motors, Dialmer, Malco, Abb Tooltech pvt ltd-Pune can participate.

Government will place special clause of MAKE IN INDIA in the tender. By June, Titagarh Wagons will be handing over aluminum based metro coaches to Pune.

Government Scheme

Metro network will expand in the entire country

There will be metro service in more than 50 cities in next 3-4 years

This will be made possible through Metro Lite and Metro Neo

Metro Neo and Metro Lite proposals received from cities like Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jammu, Srinagar, Rajkot, Baroda, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Bhiwadi-Dauhera

The proposal for Metro Neo in Nashik was received long ago, which is under consideration with the Ministry of Urban Development.