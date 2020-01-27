Headlines

'Goli maaro sa***' ko': Union minister Anurag Thakur leads chants of controversial slogan at Delhi rally

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 11:01 PM IST

In a new low for politics ahead assembly elections in Delhi, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday led chants of slogans that called for "shooting down of traitors" as he attacked those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Addressing a publi meeting in support of BJP's Rithala candidate - Manish Chaudhary - Singh linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan that has become synonymous with pro-CAA protesters.

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko." 

The slogan was first heard in Delhi during a pro-CAA rally by BJP leader Kapil Mishra last month. Later, the slogan was heard at various rallies held in support of the controversial citizenship law. 

This is, however, for the first time when a Union minister has called for such a slogan to be raised. 

In a video clip that is going viral on social media, Singh is even seen telling the crowd to raising the slogan loudly so that Giriraj Singh, another Union minister known for his controversial statements, can hear it.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Amit Shah, have pounded upon the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh. 

On Monday, Shah asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal if he was in the favour of action against Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Referring to an alleged seditious speech by Sharejeel Imam, a JNU student and one of the earlier organisers of the protest in South East Delhi area, Shah said, "You must have watched the video of Sharjeel Imam, he said "cut the chicken neck & cut-off North-East from India" he talked about dividing the country. Modi government told Delhi police & they have registered a sedition case against him." 

"Kejriwal ji are you in favour of action against Sharjeel Imam or not? Are you in favour of those at Shaheen Bagh or not? Make it clear to the people of Delhi," Shah said at Rithala. 

On Sunday, Shah had said that people should press the button in way that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh. 

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial citizenship law and the NRC. In South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women have been sitting on protest since December 15 last year. Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests, similar protests led by women have cropped up in various parts of the country.  

The new law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

