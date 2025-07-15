Golden Temple receives bomb threat again, second RDX email in 24 hours, probe underway

Golden Temple receives two bomb threats in 24 hours, prompting police investigation and heightened security across Amritsar.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the most sacred places for Sikhs, has received another bomb threat email, the second in just 24 hours. The email warned of a plan to plant RDX explosives at the holy shrine, also known as Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. Just a day earlier, another threatening email was sent, claiming that a bomb would be placed in the langar hall, where free meals are served daily to thousands of people. The quick arrival of two such threats has raised serious concerns. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which looks after the temple and other Sikh religious matters, has taken the matter seriously. They have filed a new complaint with the police and also written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asking him to step in and ensure proper action is taken.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the SGPC said, “Another email has been received, this time warning about a conspiracy to place RDX at Sri Harmandir Sahib. We request urgent attention to this serious matter.” Following the complaint, the Punjab Police have started an investigation. Experts are working to trace the email’s origin and identify the sender. Meanwhile, security at the Golden Temple has been increased, and all departments have been asked to stay on high alert.

Pratap Singh, an SGPC member, asked people not to panic. He said these threats are meant to create fear and disturb peace, but everyone should stay calm and united. After the first email was received, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that a case had been registered. He assured the public that the police are taking all necessary steps to keep the area safe.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Member of Parliament from Amritsar, also visited the temple to check on the situation. On social media, he said, “This is not just a threat to a religious site – it’s an attack on peace, faith, and humanity.” He urged the Chief Minister and the state’s top police officials to act immediately and strongly. He added that the Golden Temple is visited by lakhs of people every day, including tourists and worshippers, and that security cannot be taken lightly. Aujla stressed the need for strong intelligence and protection systems to avoid any risks.