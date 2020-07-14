Gold smuggling case: Congress-led UDF to move no-confidence motion against Kerala govt

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Kerala government after their "failure" to nab the suspects in the gold smuggling case.

The UDF leadership has also decided to bring a resolution to oust Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan owing to his association with the suspects.

Speaking to reporters, UDF Convener Benny Behanan said, "After the meeting, the leadership has decided to intensify their protest against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation and will move a no-confidence motion against the Kerala government as they have failed to nab the suspects in the gold smuggling case.

Chennithala has been entrusted to decide on the future course of action.

He also said that UDF will hold protests against the government.

"On July 24, regional protests will be conducted in four regions Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur led by MLAs and MPs in line with COVID-19 protocols," he said.

"We will conduct a virtual rally demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and Speaker on August 2," added Benny.

This comes days after 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO who was removed from the post.

The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested.