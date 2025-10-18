Gold, Silver prices today, October 18: Check city-wise rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on Dhanteras 2025

The yellow metal has surged 65.17 per cent year-on-year, compared to Rs 78,610 per 10 grams during last year’s Dhanteras.

Customers may find this year's festive shopping more expensive than ever before, as gold prices have risen above Rs 1.3 lakh for 10 kilos of 24K gold ahead of Dhanteras 2025. During last year's Dhanteras, the price of 10 grams of yellow gold was Rs 78,610, but it has since increased 65.17 percent year over year. Just the first ten months of 2025 have seen a noteworthy 58% of this rise.

Many jewelers are optimistic about demand in spite of the price shock. The increase in household cash brought about by the GST reforms, the repayment of commission arrears, and the reduction of inflation has increased discretionary spending. Although they are more carefully planned, purchasers are still coming in, according to jewelry groups.

Gold Rate in the Cities:

City - 22K (Rs /g) - 24K (Rs /g)

Delhi - Rs 12,185 - Rs 13,292

Chennai - Rs 12,200 - Rs 13,309

Bengaluru - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277

Mumbai - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277

Pune - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277

Kolkata - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277

Ahmedabad - Rs 12,175 - Rs 13,282

Hyderabad - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277

Indore- -Rs 12,176 - Rs 13,475

Lucknow- Rs 12,186 - Rs 13,293

Silver Prices Today in 10 Major Cities

City - 1 gm and 10 gm