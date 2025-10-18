Gold, Silver prices today, October 18: Check city-wise rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on Dhanteras 2025

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

Is Chhoti Diwali 2025 on October 19 or 20? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals of Narak Chaturdashi

'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI

UK PM Keir Starmer considers India's Aadhaar for Brit Card but will have different...

South Indian Actress Jyothika Turns 47: 7 best movies with husband Suriya showcasing magical on-screen chemistry

Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities

'From Rs 300 to Rs 20000 to...': Farah Khan confirms hiking salary of Dilip due to their vlogs, filmmaker says 'don't ask me what he earns now'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's richest musician, billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18450 crore in 731 days, her name is..

Meet billionaire artiste who doubled her net worth in 2 years, made Rs 18K crore

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, now has net worth of Rs 20,83,00,00,00,000, name is…, business is…

Meet man who once sold firecrackers on Diwali for survival, is now earning Rs...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released at rrbcd.gov.in, last date to raise objections is...

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025 CBT 2 Answer Key released, last date to raise objections

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gold, Silver prices today, October 18: Check city-wise rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on Dhanteras 2025

The yellow metal has surged 65.17 per cent year-on-year, compared to Rs 78,610 per 10 grams during last year’s Dhanteras.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Gold, Silver prices today, October 18: Check city-wise rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata on Dhanteras 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Customers may find this year's festive shopping more expensive than ever before, as gold prices have risen above Rs 1.3 lakh for 10 kilos of 24K gold ahead of Dhanteras 2025. During last year's Dhanteras, the price of 10 grams of yellow gold was Rs 78,610, but it has since increased 65.17 percent year over year. Just the first ten months of 2025 have seen a noteworthy 58% of this rise.

Many jewelers are optimistic about demand in spite of the price shock. The increase in household cash brought about by the GST reforms, the repayment of commission arrears, and the reduction of inflation has increased discretionary spending. Although they are more carefully planned, purchasers are still coming in, according to jewelry groups.

Gold Rate in the Cities:

City - 22K (Rs /g) - 24K (Rs /g)

  • Delhi - Rs 12,185 - Rs 13,292
  • Chennai - Rs 12,200 - Rs 13,309
  • Bengaluru - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277
  • Mumbai - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277
  • Pune - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277
  • Kolkata - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277
  • Ahmedabad - Rs 12,175 - Rs 13,282
  • Hyderabad - Rs 12,170 - Rs 13,277
  • Indore- -Rs 12,176 - Rs 13,475
  • Lucknow- Rs 12,186 - Rs 13,293

Silver Prices Today in 10 Major Cities

City - 1 gm and 10 gm

  • Delhi Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Chennai Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Bengaluru Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Mumbai Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Pune Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Kolkata Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Ahmedabad Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Hyderabad Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Indore Rs 203 Rs 2,030
  • Lucknow Rs 203 Rs 2,030
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vi
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde pehen ke...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde peh
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air
Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out stakes by paying Rs 3,00,00,00,00,00,000
Tata Trusts opposes SP Group’s push to list Tata Sons publicly, it can buy out..
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE