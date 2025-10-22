Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22

The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has decreased by Rs 1 each from yesterday’s price on 1 gram of Gold.

Gold is a popular option for those looking for stability because it has long been seen as a trustworthy inflation hedge. The yellow metal's appeal as an investment choice is steadily increasing. We provide you with India's most recent gold prices. These rates, posted here for informational purposes, are updated regularly.

Today, 24 carat gold costs Rs 13,057 per gram, 22 carat gold costs Rs 11,969 per gram, and 18 carat gold costs Rs 9,793 per gram in India.

Over the past few days, there has been a fluctuation in the price of gold. Compared to yesterday's price for one gram of gold, the value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has dropped by Rs 1 apiece.

Gold prices

Chennai: For 24K - Rs 13092/ For 22K - Rs 12001/ For 18K - Rs 9901

Mumbai : For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793

Delhi: For 24K - Rs 13072/ For 22K - 11984/ For 18K - Rs 9808

Kolkata: For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793

Bangalore: For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793

Silver Prices

Chennai: 10 gram-Rs 1819/100 gram- Rs 18190/1 Kg- Rs 181900

Mumbai : 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/1 Kg- Rs163900

Delhi: 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/ 1 Kg- Rs163900

Kolkata: 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/ 1 Kg- Rs163900

Bangalore: 10 gram-Rs 1639/ 100 gram- Rs 16390/1 Kg- Rs 163900