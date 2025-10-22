FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22

The price of gold has shown volatility in the last few days. The value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has decreased by Rs 1 each from yesterday’s price on 1 gram of Gold.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Gold, Silver price today: Check gold, silver prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata on October 22
TRENDING NOW

Gold is a popular option for those looking for stability because it has long been seen as a trustworthy inflation hedge. The yellow metal's appeal as an investment choice is steadily increasing. We provide you with India's most recent gold prices. These rates, posted here for informational purposes, are updated regularly.
 
Today, 24 carat gold costs Rs 13,057 per gram, 22 carat gold costs Rs 11,969 per gram, and 18 carat gold costs Rs 9,793 per gram in India.
 
 Over the past few days, there has been a fluctuation in the price of gold. Compared to yesterday's price for one gram of gold, the value of 18, 22, and 24 carat gold has dropped by Rs 1 apiece.
 
Gold prices
Chennai: For 24K - Rs 13092/ For 22K - Rs 12001/ For 18K - Rs 9901
Mumbai : For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793
Delhi: For 24K - Rs 13072/ For 22K - 11984/ For 18K - Rs 9808
Kolkata: For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793
Bangalore: For 24K - Rs 13057/ For 22K - 11969/ For 18K - Rs 9793
 
Silver Prices
 
Chennai: 10 gram-Rs 1819/100 gram- Rs 18190/1 Kg- Rs 181900
Mumbai : 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/1 Kg- Rs163900
Delhi: 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/ 1 Kg- Rs163900
Kolkata: 10 gram-Rs 1639/100 gram- Rs 16390/ 1 Kg- Rs163900
Bangalore: 10 gram-Rs 1639/ 100 gram- Rs 16390/1 Kg- Rs 163900
