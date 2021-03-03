Gold, gadgets worth Rs 1.88 crore seized from three Dubai returnees

Air Customs officials at Chennai Airport intercepted three passengers returning from Dubai on suspicion of gold smuggling. The passengers had arrived via Emirates flight EK-544.

According to the officials, frisking led to the recovery of nine bundles of gold paste weighing 3.65 kg which was concealed in the rectum of the passenger. On further investigation, 3.27 kg gold worth Rs 1.53 crore was recovered and seized. In addition, five semi-finished gold chains weighing 150 gms, valued at Rs 7l lakhs were also recovered from their pant pockets.

Apart from that, 19 units of iPhone 12, 51 Cigarettes cartons, 15 Airpods, 19 Apple watches, 18 used laptops, totally valued at Rs. 28 lakhs, were found on examination of their baggage.

All accused, Naina Mohamed from Chennai, Jahir Hussain and Ajith Ahamed from Trichy were arrested. 3.42 kg gold valued at Rs 1.60 crores and gadgets worth Rs. 28 lakhs were also recovered and seized under the Customs Act.