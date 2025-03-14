The lavish palace is embroiled in controversy over accusations of wide-ranging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. It is alleged that nearly half of the picturesque Rushikonda Hill was excavated to build the massive estate, raising serious environmental concerns.

A sprawling residential complex on the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam is at the heart of a political storm in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. The building, allegedly built for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has come under attack from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government.

The palace

Media reports have revealed visuals from the house, showing extravagant interiors that include gold embellishments, Italian marble flooring, fancy furniture, and bathtubs. The complex is reportedly spread over an area of 10 acres and comprises four blocks. It features broad roads, drainage systems, bulk water supply, and a 100 KV power substation.

Allegations

The lavish palace is embroiled in controversy over accusations of wide-ranging violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. It is alleged that nearly half of the picturesque Rushikonda Hill was excavated to build the massive estate, raising serious environmental concerns.

Besides, current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government has accused Reddy of gross misuse of public money. The total expenditure of the project is estimated to be over Rs 600 crore.

Naidu's rebuke

The TDP government is now looking at options as to how the estate can be repurposed.

"This is a case study on how the former Chief Minister cheated courts, committed environmental violations, and misused public money to lead a lavish life. There is a need for wide discussion on the existence of such leaders in politics, and whether we really need them," Chief Minister Naidu said.

Kejriwal faced similar controversy

The controversy mirrors the one faced by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was berated by the Opposition for constructing a lavish bungalow in the capital city's Civil Lines area. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Assembly election after being in power for a decade.