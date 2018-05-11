Ode massacre case: Gujarat HC confirms life sentence of 14 convicts

23 were held guilty by SIT court in 2012.

Giving its verdict in Ode massacre that took place in Anand district , a division bench of the Gujrat High Court on Friday confirmed life sentence handed to 19 in the case. The bench acquitted three and also confirmed acquittal of 23 of the 47 accused.

Two days after the Godhra train carnage, 23 Muslims were burned alive in the Ode massacre in Anand district of central Gujarat on March 1, 2002.

Ode massacre case of 2002 Gujarat riots: Gujarat High Court says lifetime imprisonment of 14 convicted to continue, life imprisonment of 4 convicted disposed and 7 years imprisonment to 5 others convicted in the case. A spl trial court had held 23 accused guilty in 2012. — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

The SIT court in 2012 held 23 out of 47 guilty. Ode massacre case is one of the nine major riots cases which were handed over the Supreme Court appointed SIT for further investigation.

The convicts had challenged the lower court's decision in the High Court. The SIT also moved the court, challenging the acquittals in the case and demanding enhancement of sentences of five convicts who got seven years in jail. The SIT has also sought capital punishment for all the accused found guilty of murder.