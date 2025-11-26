Goddess Kali's idol vandalised, dressed as Mother Mary in Mumbai's Chembur; arrested priest makes shocking claims, says 'appeared in dream and instructed...'

Bad news for employees of this company: After TCS, Infosys, THIS IT company to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to...
INDIA
A priest at a temple in Mumbai's Chembur was arrested after Kali Devi's idol was vandalized and dressed as Mother Mary. Devotees were left shocked when they arrived for darshan and found goddess Kali idol resembling Mother Mary.
A priest at a temple in Mumbai's Chembur was arrested after Kali Devi's idol was vandalized and dressed as Mother Mary. As per the devotees, they were left shocked when they arrived for darshan and found goddess Kali idol resembling Mother Mary. This incident hurted the sentiments of many Hindu devotees.
The Goddess idol, at the Kali temple located inside the Hindu cremation ground at Anik Village, was dressed in golden robes and the face was painted white. It was wearing a large crown with white embellishments and a golden cross mounted on top. The idol was also holding a child figure in her arm believed to be baby jesus. The background was decorated with large golden cross and fairy lights.
The priest, now arrested, made shocking claim that the goddess appeared in his dream and instructed him to "adorn her in the form of Mother Mary", as per PTI report. Police took action against the priest after multiple complaints were filed. However, the motive of the priest is still under investigation and is now in police custody.
A case has been filed under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting religious feelings and damaging a place of worship. Right-wing groups such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have condemned it and demands strict action.