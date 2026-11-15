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'God Save The King': Lalit Modi gets British citizenship after living in UK for years

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he is now a British citizen after living in the UK for years. Here's what he said after gettting UK citizenship.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 09:28 AM IST

'God Save The King': Lalit Modi gets British citizenship after living in UK for years
Lalit Modi announces British citizenship after living in the UK for years. (Pic Credits: Instagram/lalitkmodi)
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Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the cricket extravaganza Indian Premier League (IPL), announced that he is now a British citizen. He shared the news during his appearance at the Oxford Union on Saturday, November 14, and revealed that he got his British citizenship on September 15 earlier this year.

Modi also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle along with a lengthy note, saying that United Kingdom has been his home for many years and feels 'proud' to become a British citizen.

Lalit Modi announces British citizenship, shares proud moment

In his post, he wrote, ''A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN.''

He continued writing about how how continue to admire UK, which has been his home for many years. ''On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.

The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values. Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging. My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home.''

Calling it a new chapter of his life, he further said, ''Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news. A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King!''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

 

When did Lalit Modi leave India?

The IPL founder left India in 2010 after facing allegations of financial irregularities linked to the IPL. He played a vital role in launching the Indian Premier League in 2008 and even served as its first chairman and commissioner.

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