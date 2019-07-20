Headlines

India

'God knows what is their mentality': Not allowed to meet Sonbhadra victims' families, Priyanka attacks Yogi govt

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continues to camp at Mirzapur, refusing to return to Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 12:00 PM IST

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched an attack on Uttar Pradesh's BJP government after she was not allowed, for the second day, to go to Sonbhadrato meet the families of the victims of a firing incident in Sonbhddra.

She spent the night at the Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur district, turning down all requests of the local administration to return without meeting the Sonbhadra clash victims. The Congress leader has vowed not to return withpout meeting the families of those killed in the July 17 incident. 

She was, however, successful in meeting two relatives of those killed as they reached the guest house on Saturday morning. 

"Two relatives of victims have come here to meet me, 15 others are not being allowed to meet me. Even I am not being allowed to meet them. Bhagwan jane inki mansikta kya hai? Aap thoda dawab banayiya, unhe aana dijiye. Mere pichhe pade hain. (God knows what is their (BJP government) mentality," she said. 

She requested reporters to "put a little pressure on the government." 

A TMC delegation, comprising three party MPs who landed in Varanasi on Saturday, were also not allowed to go to Sonbhadra and were stopped at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

Priyanka on Friday said was ready to go to jail if she is not allowed to go ahead.

The second round of talks held between the Congress leaders and local administration late in the night proved futile and Priyanka preferred staying back in the guesthouse along with her supporters, the party sources said.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka said Uttar Pradesh government sent ADG Varanasi Brij Bhushan, Commissioner Varanasi Deepak Agarwal and DIG to tell her to return without meeting the victims .

"I have clearly stated that I have come here not to violate any law but to meet the victims,"she said and also posted a video showing the officials leaving Chunar Fort in Mirzapur at 1.15 AM.

In another tweet, she said that her advocates have told her that her detention is totally illegal.

"They (officials) are sitting with me for around one hour.They did not tell me the ground of detention nor showed any papers," she said.

The Congress general secretary also shared a video of aggrieved Sonbhadra families who were seen mourning the death of their near ones. "Is it a crime to wipe these tears?" she asked in a tweet. 

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader, Ajay Kumar Lallu who was with Priyanka told PTI that water and power connections were cut in the night to force the Congressmen to return but they remained at the guest house insisting on permission to meet the victims. 

"At around 4.30 AM, Priyanka Gandhi sat with the party workers. The government had made no arrangements for breakfast at the guest house.

Local residents and party workers are making arrangements," he added.

In Lucknow, Congressmen spent the night at the GPO Park before the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi in solidarity with Priyanka.

"We will continue to sit here till Priyankaji is kept in the guesthouse in Mirzapur and not allowed to meet the victims,"party spokesman Anshu Awasthi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

The administration detained her under 151 CrPC citing prohibitory orders and brought her to the guesthouse since she insisted on going to Sonbhadra. 

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Twenty-nine people, including Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people. 

(With PTI inputs)

