Goa Voter List Row: 97 eligible voters left out, Election Officer clarifies many now enrolled

Goa's CEO office has clarified the row over 97 eligible voters left out of the final electoral roll, saying many have since been enrolled and others are being processed.

The controversy over 97 voters left out of Goa's final electoral roll, despite being found eligible for inclusion, has prompted a clarification from the Goa Chief Electoral Officer's office. In a press note posted on X on Thursday, the Goa CEO's office said many of the 97 voters have since been enrolled, while the remaining cases are being processed.

Why were 97 voters left out

The office said it processed the 97 cases separately through house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to complete Form 6, while reiterating that "no eligible elector will be left behind".

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the 97 voters were initially flagged for logical discrepancies; however, they were subsequently allowed to submit documents and present their cases. Later, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) found the voters eligible for inclusion in the electoral roll after examining the cases.

Subsequently, the Goa CEO's office sought a rollback facility from the Election Commission to restore the names before the final electoral roll was published on February 21. However, the facility was not enabled in time.

The Election Commission said ECINet has no rollback option once Form 7 is used for deletion. While many of the 97 voters have since been enrolled, the episode has raised questions over why their names could not be restored before the final electoral roll was published.

Questions over ECINet process

The issue has raised questions over whether EROs have sufficient control to reverse or correct decisions relating to voter records through the digital system. The Election Commission, however, has maintained that EROs continue to have their statutory powers and "complete and unrestricted access" to ECINet, and that the platform is only a facilitating system.

Earlier, Congress leaders criticised the Election Commission over the Goa voter-list controversy, citing a report that the Goa Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the ECI eight times in seven days seeking restoration of 97 voters deleted through ECINet. Jairam Ramesh alleged that EROs had confirmed the voters were eligible, but their names remained deleted, and also questioned the role of ECINet in the SIR process. Pawan Khera similarly alleged that requests from Goa officials received no response.

Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor also raised broader concerns about the digital electoral-roll system, Form 6 and the reported objections of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to aspects of the SIR process. Ramesh demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, while Tharoor called for an ECI apology and corrective action.

The political reactions came after The Indian Express reported that the Goa CEO had written to Delhi eight times in seven days seeking restoration-related access, following an earlier report that two Election Commissioners had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding aspects of the SIR process.