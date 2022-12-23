Goa trip planned for Christmas, New Year 2023? Read CM Pramod Sawant's Covid announcement

Goa New Year: The government has appealed to the people of the state and tourists to wear masks. (File)

The Central government is in overdrive to prevent a China-like Covid escalation in India. It has asked the states not to be complacent about the virus, especially in view of the Christmas and New Year festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting yesterday where he directed the officials to increase testing and genome sequencing. However, Christmas and New Year are the two biggest festivals for Goa's tourism. Lakhs of visitors from India and abroad visit the tourism paradise on these days. Goa CM Pramod Sawant held a review meeting on Friday where he gave a big update on Goa's restrictions.

He said the Goa government will not impose any COVID-19-related restrictions till January 2. He also said that the government will review the situation on January 3.

On December 27, the government will conduct a mock drill on December 27 to check the Covid-preparedness of the state, as directed by the Central government.

However, two percent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested for the coronavirus.

The state government has appealed to the masses not to panic but take precautions.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the Union government has asked the states to remain alert about the COVID-19 infection.

They have asked the government to keep the Covid infrastructure in place by December 27, and begin randomly testing international arrivals.

He also asked the Central government to send enough booster doses to inoculate half of the total population.

The government has appealed to the people of the state and tourists to wear masks.