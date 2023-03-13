Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Goa: Tourists attacked with belts and knives, 3 held so far

Anjuna Police with help of CCTV footage identified the accused in the assault and succeeded in arresting three.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:59 PM IST

Goa: Tourists attacked with belts and knives, 3 held so far
Goa: Tourists attacked with belts and knives, 3 held so far | Representational Photo

After a tourist complained on social media, police have arrested three persons for allegedly attacking him and his family with a knife in Anjuna-North Goa.

The police made the arrests on Sunday. An action was also initiated against the investigation officer for not mentioning section 307 of IPC in the FIR, though the complainant and his family were attacked with a knife. The particular section was added in the FIR on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, on March 5, Ashwini Kumar Chandrani, 47, native of New Delhi, was assaulted by the local gang with fist blows, kicks, belts, baseball and knife causing him and his family members injuries.

"The complaint was against one Mr. Roshan and other unknown persons. Anjuna Police Station during the course of investigation found that the assault was with a knife and other weapons on the vital parts of the body," Dalvi said.

Anjuna Police with help of CCTV footage identified the accused in the assault and succeeded in arresting three. The accused are identified as Royston Reginaldo Dias alias Roshan, Nyron Reginaldo Dias and Kashinath Vishvor Agarqadekae, all residents of Anjuna.

Initially, the offence was registered under section 324 , 504 r/ w 34 of IPC. However, after the complainant raised the issue on social media and narrated the story, the senior police took the cognisance and added section 307 of IPC on Sunday.

"Remaining accused involved in the assault will be arrested and a strong case will be built against the accused persons," Dalvi said.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan has informed that the investigating officer of the case is directed to report to `Reserve Police Line` of North District and preliminarily enquiry will be initiated against him.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case has been handed over to another officer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.