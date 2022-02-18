Goa to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 12 from February 21, achieves 100% vaccination target

Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, Goa government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of Classes 1 to 12 from Monday. The order is applicable to all educational institutions. As per the official orders issued by state education department schools are asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines while conducting offline classes.

Due to Omicron scare, Goa schools were shut for physical classes from January 4 till January 26. But considering the Covid situation the schools closing order was extended. Primary and middle schools in Goa are reopening after almost two years of closure. However, schools were ordered to reopen in November but were eventually closed again due to the Omicron led third wave.

The official order issued by Director of Education Department Bhushan Sawaikar stated that schools have been directed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs. Goa BJP's medical cell chief, Dr Shekhar Salkar, who is also on the state experts' committee of Covid-19, said the closure of schools for a long time is affecting the studies of students.

"The situation on Covid-19 front has come much under control and this is the right time for reopening of the schools," he said.

Schools and colleges in many other states have also now reopened. From February 17, schools in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were reopened. Schools in different states are reopening in a phased manner adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines issued by both central and state governments.

Meanwhile, Goa has achieved the target of administering both the doses of anti-Covid vaccines to its entire 11.66 lakh eligible population above 18 years of age, a health official said on Wednesday.