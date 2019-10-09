Headlines

Goa slashes road tax for all vehicles by 50% till Dec 31

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant resolved to slash the road tax by 50% on purchases of new vehicles for a period of three months from October onwards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 04:40 PM IST

 The Goa cabinet on Wednesday rolled back the road tax by 50% for all vehicles up to December 31 this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant resolved to slash the road tax by 50% on purchases of new vehicles for a period of three months from October onwards.

"The Cabinet has granted its nod to reduce the road tax by 50% on purchase of any type of new vehicles till December 31, 2019," Sawant said while speaking to media here.

The decision comes a day after promoters of car dealerships in the state warned of a dip in car sales and requested the state government to incentivise the purchase of vehicles.

Last month, the state transport department had announced a 50% discount on road tax for registration of new luxury class vehicles. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

