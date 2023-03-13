Goa shocker: Tourists attacked with knives, swords; shocking video prompts CM Sawant to take action

Goa shocker: Tourists attacked with knives, swords (Screengrab from video)

A shocking video surfaced on social media which showed that a tourist family got attacked by miscreants carrying swords and knives, brutally injuring one of the men in the tourist group. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also reacted to the incident after the horrific video of the attack went viral on Twitter.

The attack took place over a minor altercation between the tourist and the attackers in the Anjuna area of Goa, after which the accused took out swords and knives and started thrashing the family, grievously injuring several people in the resort.

The video of the incident showed miscreants following the tourists with swords in their hands, after which one of the tourists was shown bloodied with several wounds and cuts on his body. Three of the accused in the case have been arrested.

Disclaimer: The following video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

Soon after the shocking videos surfaced, Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, “Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly.”

The video of the incident was shared by one of the tourists who was attacked with swords. Jatin Sharma, the person who shared the video on social media, alleged that he and his family were attacked with weapons by Royston Dias, Nyron Dias, and Kashinath Agarwadekar, outside the Spazio Leisure resort in Anjuna.

Sharma said that his family had reported an issue with a staff member to the hotel manager, after which the staff member was reprimanded. The staff member soon showed up outside the hotel with his friends and attacked the family using swords and knives.

The video of the incident shows some of the tourists being followed and surrounded by the accused, after which a woman could be seen crying and two male members of the family could be seen bloodied and injured.

