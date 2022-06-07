Goa shocker: British woman raped at Arambol Sweet Lake beach, one arrested

File photo

A shocking incident was reported in Goa a few days back when a man was arrested by the state police for raping a British woman on a beach in the northern part of the state. The Goa Police arrested the accused in the case on Monday.

As per PTI reports, the local police detained a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake near Arambol beach in North Goa. The incident came to light when the middle-aged woman, along with her husband, reported the incident.

A senior police officer said the accused Joel Vincent D'Souza, a local resident, allegedly raped the middle-aged British woman on June 2 when she was relaxing at the beach.

The complaint was filed by the British couple on Monday, and the accused in the case was arrested shortly after, according to media reports.

A police officer overseeing the case told PTI, “The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.”

(With PTI inputs)

