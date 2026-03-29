Goa sex scandal: Who is Soham Sushant Naik? 20-year-old son of Goa councillor accused of multiple sexual assaults, filming acts

Naik is currently in the Crime Branch’s custody, while attempts are underway to reach out to more potential victims, a senior official privy to the investigation told PTI. The Crime Branch has sent Naik’s mobile phone for forensic examination.

The ongoing investigations into the shocking Goa sex scandal involving multiple victims, including two sisters, one of them a minor, have shocked the entire nation. So far, four females, including the girlfriend of 20-year-old accused Soham Naik, have filed police complaints against him, claiming that they were sexually exploited by Naik, son of a Councillor from Curchorem Municipal Council in Goa’s Kushavati district, as per officials.

The Curchorem police arrested Naik on March 22 for allegedly raping several girls and circulating their obscene videos. The action came after locals protested outside the Curchorem police station. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

Naik is currently in the Crime Branch’s custody, while attempts are underway to reach out to more potential victims, a senior official privy to the investigation told PTI. The Crime Branch has sent Naik’s mobile phone for forensic examination.

It is being reported that Naik used to lure victims into relationships, often on the pretext of marriage. He sexually assaulted them and filmed the acts. He allegedly used these videos to blackmail the victims into silence or to demand the contacts of other girls. While initial reports identified 25 to 30 survivors, the Goa Congress chief has alleged the number could exceed 100 victims.

Goa Sex Scandal: Who is Soham Sushant Naik?

Sohum Sushant Naik, a 20-year-old resident of Madhegal in Cacora, South Goa, and the son of Sushant Naik, a two-time BJP councillor and former Chairperson of the Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council. His father represents the Madhegal Kakoda ward as a prominent local politician. Reports identify his mother as a housewife.

The accused has been booked under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Goa Children’s Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The ruling BJP has said that the accused and his politician father have no connection with the saffron party.

