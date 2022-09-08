Goa's Curlies Restaurant, where Sonali Phogat was drugged, set to be demolished for green violations

The Curlies Restaurant in Goa, which grabbed the headlines recently in the Sonali Phogat murder case, is set to be demolished for allegedly flouting the coastal zone regulations.

The National Green Tribunal has refused to grant relief to Curlies at Anjuna for illegal constructions violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The NGT on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies challenging the order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) and upheld the authority's order to demolish the alleged illegal structure in which BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged hours before her death.

The co-owner of the shack, Linet Nunes, had filed a petition before the green court after taking the matter to the High Court of Bombay in Goa and, eventually, the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, a Mapusa court granted bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant, who was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in the Sonali Phogat death case.

The complainant, Kashinath Shetye, had moved the GCZMA claiming that the bar and nightclub had violated the Coastal Regulation Zone rules of the central and state authorities.

Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant by her two male companions while partying on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

Referring to Curlies restaurant at Anjuna where Phogat was allegedly administered drugs, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the restaurant premises are sealed by authorities.

Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the death of Phogat including two of her associates - Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh - who had accompanied her on the Goa trip, besides two suspected drug peddlers and the owner of the Curlies restaurant.