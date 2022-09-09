Search icon
Goa’s Curlies restaurant: Supreme Court holds demolition where Sonali Phogat was drugged

On Friday, the Supreme Court temporarily stayed plans to demolish Curlies restaurant in Goa under the condition that no commercial activity will occur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

The demolition of Goa's Curlies restaurant which came into focus after the death of BJP’s Sonali Phogat was put on hold by the Supreme Court on friday. The Supreme Court has stayed demolition subject to the condition that no commercial activities would take place at the popular beach shack on Anjuna beach in North Goa.

"There shall be a stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures," the court said.

The NGT on September 6 had dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies nightclub Linet Nunes, challenging the demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

Linet and Edwin Nunes, the restaurant's owners, received the demolition notice from the Office of the Deputy Collector on Thursday. 

The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demolishing the Curlies nightclub in Anjuna-Goa, following the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat had last partied in the nightclub.

"The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in 'no development zone' in violation of the CRZ norms," an official said.

On Thursday, the district administration had issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday. Deputy collector of Mapusa sub division Gurudas S T Desai had issued the notice.

