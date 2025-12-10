FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here

With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?

Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here

After Salman Khan, Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Shah Rukh Khan, says he isn't a superstar: 'He sold paan...'

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him ‘Videsh Nayak’

After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise

First Apple store set to open in Noida: Timings, location and everything you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Hyderabad to New York: Bhavitha Mandava makes history as first Indian model to open Chanel runway show; See pics

Bhavitha Mandava becomes first Indian model to open Chanel show

From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy

From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomeIndia

INDIA

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra ran 42 shell companies covered under their legal restaurant empire reportedly. The brothers fled to Phuket in Thailand after which the Interpol issued a Blue Notice against Gaurav Luthra and Sourav Luthra.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra ran 42 shell companies covered under their legal restaurant empire, as reported by Times Now. According to the report, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were directors of all the companies, registered at a particular address in north-west Delhi. These companies started in the past two years.  

Interpol notice to Luthra brothers 

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) issued a Blue Notice against Gaurav Luthra and Sourav Luthra. At least 25 people, including 21 migrant workers and four tourists, were killed in the tragic fire that engulfed and gutted the entire nightclub.  

Where are Luthra brothers?  

A day after the tragic Goa nightclub fire in Aprora, the police started an international hunt for the Luthra brothers, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra after it was confirmed that the Birch by Romeo Lane owners escaped to the Thailand city. According to the Goa police, the brothers flew to Phuket just hours after the incident. The international notice, obtained quickly within two days through central agencies, aims to track down their location and stop them from moving further.  

“The notice would help trace the accused and also prevent them from migrating to any other country from their present destination,” a senior Goa police officer stated, as reported by TOI. 

The timing of the escape of Luthra brothers raises suspicion as the duo escaped just hours after the first police alert regarding the fire was given, around midnight on Sunday, December 7. Upon investigation, the officials were informed by the immigration authorities that the Luthra brothers had boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am. The Luthras said to have boarded the flight to Phuket, in Thailand.  

On the same day, the Goa police had issued a lookout circular. The police involved the Interpol division of the CBI.  In another development, Authorities in Goa on Tuesday started demolishing Romeo Lane, a shack on the popular Vagator beach. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained
IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood becomes most popular Indian show in 2025
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK here
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 cr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement