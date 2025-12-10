Goa restaurant owners Luthra brothers ran 42 companies from one place

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra ran 42 shell companies covered under their legal restaurant empire reportedly. The brothers fled to Phuket in Thailand after which the Interpol issued a Blue Notice against Gaurav Luthra and Sourav Luthra.

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra ran 42 shell companies covered under their legal restaurant empire, as reported by Times Now. According to the report, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were directors of all the companies, registered at a particular address in north-west Delhi. These companies started in the past two years.

Interpol notice to Luthra brothers

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) issued a Blue Notice against Gaurav Luthra and Sourav Luthra. At least 25 people, including 21 migrant workers and four tourists, were killed in the tragic fire that engulfed and gutted the entire nightclub.

Where are Luthra brothers?

A day after the tragic Goa nightclub fire in Aprora, the police started an international hunt for the Luthra brothers, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra after it was confirmed that the Birch by Romeo Lane owners escaped to the Thailand city. According to the Goa police, the brothers flew to Phuket just hours after the incident. The international notice, obtained quickly within two days through central agencies, aims to track down their location and stop them from moving further.

“The notice would help trace the accused and also prevent them from migrating to any other country from their present destination,” a senior Goa police officer stated, as reported by TOI.

The timing of the escape of Luthra brothers raises suspicion as the duo escaped just hours after the first police alert regarding the fire was given, around midnight on Sunday, December 7. Upon investigation, the officials were informed by the immigration authorities that the Luthra brothers had boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am. The Luthras said to have boarded the flight to Phuket, in Thailand.

On the same day, the Goa police had issued a lookout circular. The police involved the Interpol division of the CBI. In another development, Authorities in Goa on Tuesday started demolishing Romeo Lane, a shack on the popular Vagator beach.