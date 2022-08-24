Goa Police conducting detailed probe into Sonali Phogat's death: Pramod Sawant

Sonali Phogat (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

Considering the opinion of doctors and Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, it preliminary looks like she died due to a heart attack, Sawant told reporters.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The postmortem is scheduled to be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

Sawant said he has been following up on the matter with Director General of Police Jaspal Singh.

"The Goa Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case," he said.

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death.

The family members of Phogat arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said Phogat had arrived in Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna area.

She was brought to the hospital from the hotel around 9 am on Tuesday, he said.

Phogat was brought to the St Anthony Hospital after she complained of uneasiness, DGP Jaspal Singh told PTI on Tuesday.

Singh said there is no foul play in the case, even as Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

There are no external injury marks on the body, the DGP had said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.