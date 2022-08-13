Goa Panchayat Polls 2022 results: BJP claims victory in 150 of 186 seats, says Congress received shocking setbacks

File Photo

Panaji: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed a clean sweep in the recently concluded Goa Panchayat Polls. The party claimed that candidates affiliated to it emerged victorious in nearly 150 out of 186 village panchayats. On the other hand, the Opposition Congress received shocking setbacks in some villages, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade claimed.

Elections for the panchayats were held in Goa two days ago with counting held on Friday.

The win was hailed by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as one of the biggest victories in Goa for the BJP.

“At least in 140 to 150 panchayats, BJP cadres will be elected as sarpanch,” Sawant said. The win, he added, will help the BJP government implement its programmes at the grassroots level effectively in the state.

“Though the election was not fought on party symbols, the results indicate BJP workers won in majority of panchayats," State BJP chief Tanavade said. He claimed that the Congress received shocking setbacks in the Panchayat polls.

“For instance, in the Calangute panchayat, the panel fielded by local MLA and Congress leader Michael Lobo lost,” Tanavade said.

A newly-formed party Revolutionary Goans claimed a win in the St Andre Assembly constituency. Its candidate had won the seat in this year's Assembly elections. Its MLA Viresh Borkar claimed that candidates of the party defeated the panel fielded by former BJP MLA Francis Silveira.

Congress MLAs Altone D'Costa and Yuri Alemao claimed their candidates had won in most of the panchayats in their respective constituencies of Quepem and Cuncolim in South Goa district.

Goekarncho Ekvot, a non-profit organization working for environmental causes, claimed victory of its candidates in Velsao village panchayat in South Goa district on 5 out of seven panch seats.

A total of 5,038 candidates contested in 1,464 wards with a 78.70 per cent voter turnout recorded in the elections that were conducted through ballot papers.

READ | DNA Special: How Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘false’ promise of 10 lakh jobs in Bihar came back to haunt him

(With inputs from PTI)