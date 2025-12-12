Goa Nightclub Fire: Woman REVEALS Luthra Brothers' club bouncers hit her, assaulted by...

The visitor had gone to the club in November and alleged that it had a single entry and exit point that was elevated, sparking worries that are currently being re-examined.

A months-old account by a tourist, Vaibhavi, has resurfaced, describing the "suffocating" and unsafe layout of Romeo Lane, a Vagator nightclub linked to the absconding Luthra brothers. Vaibhavi had visited the club in November and raised concerns about the venue's single elevated entry and exit, which are now being revisited following recent crackdowns.

What Vaibhavi said on her experience at nightclub?

Vaibhavi and her 12 cousins had gone to the shack-style club on November 1, where they immediately noticed the congested layout and limited escape route. "The club is built in such a suffocating way, with only one entry and exit at a height. The staff spoke rudely and behaved inappropriately," she said.

Vaibhavi's detailed account describes how a minor disagreement over a chair escalated sharply around 3 am as the group prepared to leave. The manager accused them of damaging property, grabbed her cousin by the collar, and called in the bouncers. "They chased us, raised their hands at us, and hit people in groups. They pushed my sister so hard she fell down the stairs," she said, adding that staff placed a barricade at the exit to stop them from leaving.

Allegations of assault

Vaibhavi further claimed that a bouncer assaulted her brother with a rod and hit her when she intervened. The group approached the police the next morning, and although an FIR was filed, Vaibhavi alleges the owners' names were removed on the grounds that they were not present. "If women's safety and tourist safety aren't taken seriously, such incidents will continue in Goa," she said.

Demolition of Romeo Lane

Her account has resurfaced just as the Goa Tourism Department demolished Romeo Lane on December 9 for alleged illegal construction. The 198-square-metre wooden structure, built on tourism department land by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, was razed within two hours under police supervision, following Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's directive.

The demolition came days after a December 6 fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, another establishment linked to the brothers, killed 25 people. Authorities have since sealed multiple Luthra-owned properties and continue to search for the siblings, who now face intensifying scrutiny over safety violations, unauthorised structures, and re-emerging complaints like Vaibhavi's.