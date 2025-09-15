FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Goa nightclub fire: When will Luthra brothers be brought to Delhi? Know what charges will they face in India

Luthra Brothers, the owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa will be deported from Thailand on Tuesday. Officials from the central agencies will take Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

ANI

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 12:41 AM IST

Luthra Brothers, the owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, will be deported from Thailand on Tuesday, Goa police said. Upon their arrival, officials from the central agencies will take Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, from where the Goa Police will take them on transit remand.

Luthra brothers are being deported from Bangkok to face charges for allegedly operating the club without proper safety permits. The blaze on December 6 in their club is suspected to have been caused during a fire show on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has formed a special legal team to ensure the case is pursued effectively. The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Investigating officers are gathering evidence regarding all alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers in order to prepare a strong charge sheet.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled. Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai authorities to deport them. An Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return.

This is possible under an extradition treaty between the two countries, which has been in force since 2015. Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed as cooperation between the two countries continues. Authorities say they are working with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.
The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case.

The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.
 

