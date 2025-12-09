Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?

Interpol has issued a Blue Notice to trace Gaurav and Sourav Luthra, owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 died in a fire. Here’s what a Blue Corner Notice means and how it helps the investigation.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) issued a Blue Notice against Gaurav Luthra and Sourav Luthra, who reportedly fled to Phuket, Thailand. They allegedly escaped the police net a day after the devastating fire in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa. At least 25 people, including 21 migrant workers and four tourists, were killed in the tragic fire that engulfed and gutted the entire nightclub. How will the Goa Police nab the Luthra brothers? Will the Interpol Blue Corner notice help them? What is a Blue Corner notice?

What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice?

Describing the different types of notice, Interpol has written on its official website about the Blue Notice: "To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation." Basically, it is an "enquiry notice" issued to gather more information about a person in a criminal investigation, such as their identity, location, or criminal record. It is not an arrest warrant but a request for information from member countries to aid in a case. It is issued to find an individual who has absconded or gone missing.

What is Red Corner Notice?

It is different from a red corner notice. A red corner notice is issued to get an individual arrested and extradited. It is issued when a member country has the details of the whereabouts of an individual accused of being involved in a crime. After India issued a blue corner notice against the Luthra brothers, the Thai government is expected to gather information about them and share the details with it. However, Bangkok is not obliged to arrest them or extradite them. It will be asked to do so when New Delhi issues a red corner notice against the owners of the Goa nightclub.