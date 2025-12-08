Goa nightclub fire update: Luthra brothers escape to Phuket, police intensify probe, check details

Goa police launched an international hunt for the Luthra brothers, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, after they flee to Thailand's Phuket just hours after the incident. The police have roped in interpol to hasten the process of their arrest.

A day after the tragic Goa nightclub fire in Aprora, the police started an international hunt for the Luthra brothers, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra after it was confirmed that the Birch by Romeo Lane owners escaped to the Thailand city. According to the Goa police, the brothers flew to Phuket just hours after the incident.

Police also said that an FIR was registered moments after the fire, soon after which a police team was sent to Delhi to raid the brothers’ residences. However, police officials found them locked, making investigators put legal notices at the locations. Next day, Sunday evening, Lookout Circulars (LOCs) were issued against both accused after the Goa Police made the request.

Upon investigation, the officials were informed by the immigration authorities that the Luthra brothers had boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am on December 7, just a few hours after the fire broke out late at night. Police also said that the time of their departure is suggestive of their intent to evade the investigation.

To strengthen their investigation, the police involved the Interpol Division of the CBI to find out and arrest the brothers abroad. Additionally, a resident of Delhi, Bharat Kohli, who has links with the nightclub’s operations, has been arrested and brought to Goa on transit remand for further probe.

What happened at the Goa club?

The nightclub reportedly has a narrow entry and exit point, and is linked to the main road through narrow lanes, which proved catastrophic because fire engines could not reach the premises and had to be parked nearly 400 meters away. This delayed the firefighting exercise, and most of the deaths were caused due to suffocation after the victims were trapped in the smoke. The incident killed 25 people and left several injured.