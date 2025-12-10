Goa nightclub fire update: Co-owner, key accused detained, gives first statement, 'I was only...,' know how he evaded police

In the Goa nightclub fire case, the police have detained one of the four owners of the nightclub, Ajay Gupta, who gave his first statement. Gupta is being questioned by the police and told them that he was only a "sleeping partner."

Since the Goa nightclub fire incident, the police have been investigating the case and issued a lookout circular notice against Luthra Brothers and other people linked with Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa. The police have detained one of the four owners of the nightclub, Ajay Gupta, who gave his first statement.

Gupta, who is being questioned by the police, told News18India that he was little involved with the activities of the nightclub. “I was only a partner, I don’t know anything else,” he said. While investigating, the police found Gupta’s name on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) documents of the Goan nightclub, along with Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, that proved to be a major link to the business.

His arrest came a day after the police team searched for his Delhi residence and found him absconding after which they also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. He will be produced in the Saket court today, while the Goa police will seek his transit remand. If approved, he will be flown to Goa for further interrogation.

Who is Ajay Gupta?

Ajay Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman who lives in Gurugram, according to sources.

He told NDTV that he was just a “sleeping partner” (someone who is not very active). He also said that he was unaware of their safety violations. “I was a mere sleeping partner and had no role. Was unaware of the lapses at the nightclub,” adding that the Luthra brothers were mainly involved in the operations.

How did police find Ajay Gupta?

The police started tracing Gupta immediately after the fire incident, but he went hiding. During their search, officials found that he was changing his locations continuously. While on the run, Ajay Gupta was using his phone to the minimum to escape being found. Gupta used fake spine issue to admit himself to the Institute of Brain and Spine in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday. This was his way of escaping arrest, but it soon failed. His driver took him to the hospital in an Innova car with an HR (Haryana) number plate.

The Goa police received the information of his hospital stay and arrested him there.