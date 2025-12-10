FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list

Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Pakistan betrays Jinnah's vision, population falls from 20.5% to 2.17%, religious persecution continues

Good news for Noida commuters: NMRC approves three new corridors for Metro, largest stretch to connect THESE two areas; Here's what we know so far

R Madhavan breaks silence on limited screen space in Dhurandhar, DROPS major spoiler of Part 2: 'He trains Ranveer Singh in...'

Goa nightclub fire update: Co-owner, key accused detained, gives first statement, 'I was only...,' know how he evaded police

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?

Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading

BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?

Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father’s dance in Pakistan’s Lahore with…

Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds f

Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list

Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player

Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Pakistan betrays Jinnah's vision, population falls from 20.5% to 2.17%, religious persecution continues

Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Jinnah's vision betrayed, population falls ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomeIndia

INDIA

Goa nightclub fire update: Co-owner, key accused detained, gives first statement, 'I was only...,' know how he evaded police

In the Goa nightclub fire case, the police have detained one of the four owners of the nightclub, Ajay Gupta, who gave his first statement. Gupta is being questioned by the police and told them that he was only a "sleeping partner."

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Goa nightclub fire update: Co-owner, key accused detained, gives first statement, 'I was only...,' know how he evaded police
Goa nightclub co-owner Ajay Gupta is being questioned by the police
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Since the Goa nightclub fire incident, the police have been investigating the case and issued a lookout circular notice against Luthra Brothers and other people linked with Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa. The police have detained one of the four owners of the nightclub, Ajay Gupta, who gave his first statement.

Gupta, who is being questioned by the police, told News18India that he was little involved with the activities of the nightclub. “I was only a partner, I don’t know anything else,” he said. While investigating, the police found Gupta’s name on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) documents of the Goan nightclub, along with Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, that proved to be a major link to the business.

His arrest came a day after the police team searched for his Delhi residence and found him absconding after which they also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. He will be produced in the Saket court today, while the Goa police will seek his transit remand. If approved, he will be flown to Goa for further interrogation.

ALSO READ:  Goa nightclub fire: What is Interpol Blue Corner Notice? Will it help Goa Police nab owners of Birch By Romeo Lane?

Who is Ajay Gupta?

Ajay Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman who lives in Gurugram, according to sources.

He told NDTV that he was just a “sleeping partner” (someone who is not very active). He also said that he was unaware of their safety violations. “I was a mere sleeping partner and had no role. Was unaware of the lapses at the nightclub,” adding that the Luthra brothers were mainly involved in the operations.

How did police find Ajay Gupta?

The police started tracing Gupta immediately after the fire incident, but he went hiding. During their search, officials found that he was changing his locations continuously. While on the run, Ajay Gupta was using his phone to the minimum to escape being found. Gupta used fake spine issue to admit himself to the Institute of Brain and Spine in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday. This was his way of escaping arrest, but it soon failed. His driver took him to the hospital in an Innova car with an HR (Haryana) number plate.

The Goa police received the information of his hospital stay and arrested him there.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father’s dance in Pakistan’s Lahore with…
Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds f
Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list
Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player
Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Pakistan betrays Jinnah's vision, population falls from 20.5% to 2.17%, religious persecution continues
Hindu girl kidnapped in Karachi: Jinnah's vision betrayed, population falls ...
Good news for Noida commuters: NMRC approves three new corridors for Metro, largest stretch to connect THESE two areas; Here's what we know so far
Good news for commuters: NMRC approves three new corridors for Noida Metro
R Madhavan breaks silence on limited screen space in Dhurandhar, DROPS major spoiler of Part 2: 'He trains Ranveer Singh in...'
R Madhavan breaks silence on limited space in Dhurandhar, DROPS Part 2 spoilers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement